Adam Schefter Has Details On Joe Burrow’s Recovery Timeline

Joe Burrow got a devastating update on his knee injury earlier on Monday.

The Bengals star quarterback confirmed through an MRI that more damage was done in Sunday’s game against Washington then originally anticipated. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and suffered additional structural injury issues in his knee.

The injury comes at a devastating time for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. With his breakout rookie season, Burrow looked to be on pace to win Rookie of the Year.

The 23-year-old Cincinnati quarterback confirmed that he will miss the remainder the season in a tweet after Sunday’s loss.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” Burrow tweeted.

Now, Burrow will begin his lengthy road to recovery. According to Schefter, his status for 2021 might already be in doubt.

“These types of knee injuries, like the one Joe Burrow suffered, usually sideline players anywhere from 9-12 months, though each person heals and rehabs differently. But no matter how quickly Burrow does or doesn’t recover, next year’s status is now in question,” Schefter tweeted.

Schefter’s tweet won’t exactly instill confidence in the expediency of Burrow’s return. Although a professional quarterback who’s young and hasn’t suffered a major knee injury before is likely to recover fully, the timeline can vary. The Bengals have no need to rush back their young star either. The team will likely struggle in the packed AFC North for the next few years, so Cincinnati will want to focus on a complete recovery first.

That being said, the Bengals don’t have a reliable insurance plan in the meantime. Second-year back-up Ryan Finley will start in Burrow’s absence but the former N.C. State quarterback hasn’t been very reliable.

The Bengals (2-7-1) will return to the field without their starter next Sunday against the Giants.