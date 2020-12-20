Adam Schefter Names Possible 2021 Team For QB Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints quarterback situation became more complicated than ever when Drew Brees went down with a brutal injury. While he recovered from 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, back-ups Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston awaited to see who would take over the starting spot.

Sean Payton quickly gave the job to Hill, leaving Winston on the sidelines once again. The former Buccaneers quarterback came to New Orleans on a one-year deal this offseason with the intention of rehabilitating his career. After a Pro Bowl level 2019, many felt that Winston still needed to clean up his penchant for interceptions.

But as Brees returns this weekend and Hill continues to assume the clear No. 2 role, it’s possible that there’s no room for Winston with the Saints. Once his contract is up at the end of the season, it might be time for the 26-year-old to look elsewhere.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter gave his best guess a possible landing destination for Winston in 2021: the Cincinnati Bengals. With Joe Burrow working to recover from a torn ACL and MCL, Winston might get a chance to play.

“I’ll give you a place that makes a lot of sense right now – Cincinnati, ” Schefter said on Thursday’s edition of Get Up.

.@AdamSchefter speculating on what's next for Jameis Winston: "I'll give you a place that makes a lot of sense right now— Cincinnati." pic.twitter.com/7ZNgbJsP78 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 17, 2020

Schefter largely focused on the fact that Winston needs to be on the field if he wants another starting job. If he’s not playing, there’s little chance for him to be seen as a QB 1. Of course, once Burrow returns, the Bengals would quickly give the keys back to their No. 1 overall pick. Still, Winston might be able to get some reps in the meantime.

The NFL insider made sure to reiterate that the idea has no traction within the Bengals or Saints organizations just yet. However, as many teams lock down their quarterbacks for next year, Winston might need to get the ball rolling.

Stay tuned to see what become of Winston at the end of the 2020 NFL season.