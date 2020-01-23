Adam Schefter Shoots Down Joe Burrow, Bengals Rumors

Ever since the Cincinnati Bengals clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it’s felt like a foregone conclusion that they’ll draft LSU QB Joe Burrow. But that hasn’t stopped the team from getting offers for the pick – or from listening.

But if you think that Cincinnati will ultimately trade down, Adam Schefter is ready to put that idea to bed.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up!, Schefter asserted that Burrow is all but locked as the No. 1 pick to Cincinnati.

“I’m telling you, they’re holding onto the pick, and they’re going to pick Joe Burrow at No. 1,” Schefter said.

Per the report, there have been recent rumors that the Miami Dolphins, who hold the No. 5 pick, are making a “Godfather” offer (i.e. “an offer you can’t refuse”) to the Bengals.

The Miami Dolphins have three first-round picks, plenty of other assets and a mutual interest in getting a QB.

But the appeal of landing Joe Burrow may be too tempting for Cincinnati to give up a chance at drafting him under any circumstances. He’s coming off the best season in college football history, and was born just a few miles from Cincinnati.

Is Joe Burrow to the Bengals all but done, or is there still room for doubt in Cincinnati?