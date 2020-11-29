Adrian Peterson Reveals Advice For Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow’s season-ending knee injury was the low-point of Week 11 in the NFL. Adrian Peterson understands what Burrow is going through.

In Week 16 of the 2011 season, Peterson suffered a brutal ACL tear in a loss to the Washington Redskins. Incredibly, he not only made it back for Week 1 of the following year, but he also rushed for 2,097 yards and won the MVP award.

We’ve seen a number of prominent NFL stars, including Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr., tear their ACL this season. Peterson told TMZ Sports that he is helping both of those guys with their rehab, and will soon do the same with Burrow.

“To be that poster child for [ACL recovery] is what I envisioned,” Peterson said. “Because now people, they look at it, and they say, ‘You know what? I can do that. I’ll be able to come back.'”

Peterson revealed to TMZ that some of his assistant has included sharing workout and rehab plans and providing encouragement for Saquon and Odell.

https://t.co/xCjU98Sjm3 Very cool gesture from Adrian Peterson … the NFL superstar says he's helping injured guys like Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley with their rehabs — and he's got plans to assist Joe Burrow soon too. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 29, 2020

Before he got hurt, Joe Burrow was off to a record-setting start in his first NFL season. The No. 1 overall draft pick had also helped restore hope for Cincinnati Bengals fans.

Hopefully, like AP, Burrow will recover well and come back even stronger for 2021 and beyond.