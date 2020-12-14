AJ Green Addresses His Future With The Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals looked rudderless on Sunday in a 30-7 loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys. However, amidst the trainwreck, long-time franchise wider receiver A.J. Green showed that he can still make an impact at the professional level.

The 32-year-old, 10-year veteran caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown this weekend in the Bengals loss. The game marked somewhat of a bounce back for Green who’s had a rough last few weeks.

Cincinnati franchise tagged their long-time wideout to keep him around for the 2020 season. The move signaled that the Bengals didn’t necessarily want to sign Green to a longer term deal, although they still owed him just south of $18 million this year.

After the game, reporters asked the pending free agent what his thoughts were on his future in the NFL. Green remained rather cryptic but spoke fondly of his time in Cincinnati.

“I love my time here,” he said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Who knows what is going to happen? I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else.

“My wife, my family, my boys, we are going to sit down and make the best decision that is going to be best for my career,” Green continued. “Right now, we don’t know what that looks like right now but we prepare for anything.”

On the whole, Green’s production has taken a dip over the last three years. Despite being named to the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2017, he’s struggled to keep his production up amidst various injuries. He played just nine games in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season with multiple torn ligaments in his ankle.

In 2020, Green hoped to bounce back with the Bengals and a new rookie quarterback. Unfortunately, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow went down with an injury, which spelled trouble for the receiver’s role in the offense.

Even with the underwhelming seasons, Green remains just one touchdown shy of Chad Johnson’s Bengals record of 66 touchdown receptions. The 32-year-old caught 57 of those scores during his first seven seasons from 2011 to 2017.

.@ajgreen_18 is just one touchdown shy of Chad Johnson's Bengals record of 66 touchdown receptions. pic.twitter.com/ubRvNXJEFc — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 14, 2020

Green will turn 33 by next season meaning that his time in the NFL is soon nearing its end. However, if he can keep up the production for the remainder of the year, it’s possible that he’ll draw interest from Cincinnati or other franchises.

No matter what his decision, the Bengals will always remember their star fondly.