AJ Green Addresses His Future With The Cincinnati Bengals

The 2020 NFL season is coming to a close, which means there will be plenty of roster moves in the near future.

With one game remaining for teams not in the playoffs, they will have tough decision to make starting early next week. One of those teams, the Cincinnati Bengals, must decide on the future of wide receiver A.J. Green.

He’s been one of the most dominant wide receiver since entering the league. However, Green dealt with several injuries during the 2020 season and is a free agent entering 2021.

With his future in question, reporters asked Green if he played his final game in Cincinnati.

“Anything is possible,” he said.

Bengals WR A.J. Green noncomittal on whether this will be his final game in Cincinnati. Said "anything is possible." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 31, 2020

Earlier this season, he offered a more thoughtful response to that question.

“I love my time here,” he said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Who knows what is going to happen? I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else.

“My wife, my family, my boys, we are going to sit down and make the best decision that is going to be best for my career,” Green continued. “Right now, we don’t know what that looks like right now but we prepare for anything.”

Green finished the 2020 season with 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns.