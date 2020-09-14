AJ Green Had A Telling Comment On Joe Burrow After Week 1

Joe Burrow looked solid in large swaths of his NFL debut against the LA Chargers yesterday. Despite being on the losing end of the 16-13 game, Burrow impressed longtime Bengals receiver AJ Green.

Speaking to the media after the game, Green spoke glowingly about his new quarterback. He praised Burrow for not flinching at all under pressure, and for how he carried himself on the final drive of the game. Taking a parlance from Jose Mourinho, Green called Burrow “a special one.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Green said. “That guy don’t flinch. The way he handled himself on that last drive was unbelievable… We have a special one in Joe.”

Burrow went 23-of-36 for 193 yards and an interception in the loss to the Chargers. He offered surprising assistance in the running game too, adding 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Joe Burrow made sure to keep top receiver AJ Green well-fed during the game too. Green had a team-leading five receptions for 51 yards in the losing effort.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to win games when you don’t score at least 20 points. And 13 wasn’t enough to hold the lead over the Chargers.

LA overcame a seven-point fourth quarter deficit with ten points off a Joshua Kelly touchdown and a Michael Badgley field goal. Burrow led the Bengals down the field for a potential game-tying field goal, but Randy Bullock’s 31-yard chip shot was no good.

It may take time for the Bengals to learn how to win games again. But for now, it looks like they’re comfortable with who they’ve got under center.