AJ Green Is Getting Ripped For Poor Effort On Joe Burrow Pass

A.J. Green’s return to the Cincinnati Bengals after missing last season due to injury has not gone as the former star wide receiver hoped it would.

Green looks like a shell of himself, with just 14 receptions for 119 yards and no touchdowns coming into today. The seven-time Pro Bowler is now drawing criticism for his effort (or lack thereof) on a first half play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Green was the intended receiver on a very wayward pass from rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who had some pressure in his face. In fairness, there was really no chance Green could catch this throw, unless he was like 10 feet tall.

However, as Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson points out, the throw being uncatchable doesn’t really explain Green’s apparent disinterest in tackling Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the interception.

The ball was way over AJ Green’s head. Ok. He makes a decision on an uncatchable ball. But AJ was most definitely not trying to tackle Marcus Peters at the end of this return. 😂 pic.twitter.com/stqlyOcC6Q — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 11, 2020

Wonder if Green is asked about this play postgame. Seems like he just got frustrated and made a business decision, but it is still not a great look.

The Bengals currently trail the Ravens 17-0 in the second quarter. Cincinnati is coming off its first win of the season last week but has a long way to go to get back in this one.