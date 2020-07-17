AJ Green Reveals Future Plans After Signing Franchise Tag

Now that he’s signed the franchise tag, AJ Green is officially a Cincinnati Bengals player for the 2020 season.

But his future beyond this season remains a bit of a mystery. So Green outlined what he hopes his future with the team should be in 2020 and beyond.

Speaking to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Green revealed that he plans to play four more years of football. He also said that he hopes to retire as a member of the Bengals.

Green was the No. 4 overall pick by the Bengals in 2011. His career got off to a blazing start as he made seven straight Pro Bowls while averaging over 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns per year.

Unfortunately, the past four years have been difficult for Green, who has battled a wide variety of injuries.

A.J. Green has a plan: “Play another four years and I hope to retire as a Bengal.’ — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) July 17, 2020

He missed six games in 2016, seven games in 2018 and all of the 2019 season. His absence had a huge impact on the Bengals’ offense, and has been a factor in four straight losing seasons.

When healthy though, Green is consistently among the top wide receivers in the league.

Now that he’s back and healthy though, the Bengals have an experienced player who will surely serve as a security blanket for rookie QB Joe Burrow. He’ll be 32 when the 2020 NFL season starts and is one of the team’s most respected veterans.

What kind of an impact will AJ Green have for the Bengals this year?