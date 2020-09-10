AJ Green Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On NFL Season

Cincinnati Bengals AJ Green’s recent comments on the NFL’s 2020 season perfectly sum up how everyone’s felt about the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s lives in unthinkable ways. Three months ago, it seemed there was no chance football would be played this fall. Even players had little hope a 2020 season would take place.

But the NFL worked hard to find a way to play football this year. That hard work will manifest itself Thursday night as the NFL’s 2020 season kicks off. The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will compete in the NFL’s season-opener Thursday night.

Green will have to wait a few more days to get back to the gridiron. Even he still believes it’s practically a miracle football will be played this fall within the NFL.

“To where we are today, it’s unbelievable,” Green said in response to the NFL’s 2020 season.

Bengals WR A.J. Green said there was a point that he wondered if there was going to be an NFL season. Green: "To where we are today, it's unbelievable." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 10, 2020

Green, like the rest of us, was skeptical sports as a whole could be played at any point in 2020. The pandemic threw a wrench in the plans of all sports leagues back in March.

It’s been an uphill battle since then for sports leagues to find a way to play. The NFL in particular has the challenge of managing hundreds of players across the league. But the NFL appears to have a solid plan in place to play the 2020 season in its entirety.

The NFL’s 2020 season kicks off Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans.