Andy Dalton Getting Praised For Final Act As Bengals Player

As of today, Andy Dalton is no longer a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dalton’s tenure comes to an end after nine years as the starter and some of the best seasons the team has enjoyed in decades. But it may be his final act as a Bengal that leaves the fans with a glowing impression of their former quarterback.

Dalton’s final major act with the Bengals was calling No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow to congratulate and welcome him to the team.

“Yeah, he reached out and just welcomed me to the team. I had met him before all this coronavirus craziness started, out in California. I just went up and introduced myself. So we have met each other twice now I guess,” Burrow said on the RapSheet + Friends podcast.

Dalton was benched in the middle of the 2019 season but reclaimed his job later that year. The team wound up finishing 2-14 with the No. 1 overall pick.

He’s the epitome of a humble/selfless human being… The man is a different breed. — Elise Jesse WLWT (@EliseJesseTV) April 30, 2020

The former second-round pick from TCU leaves Cincinnati as the team’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. He is in the top five of every major passing category for the Bengals, and led them to a five-straight playoff appearances in his first five seasons.

Dalton also made three Pro Bowls in his first four years, setting several single-season passing records for the team.

But now that he’s gone, it’s likely that his legacy will be passing the torch to the future of the franchise in Joe Burrow.

What do you think Dalton’s legacy will be with the Bengals?