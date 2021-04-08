Bengals Legend Reveals Who He’d Draft At No. 5

Just after the teams expected to select quarterbacks at this year’s NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals sit with the No. 5 overall pick. Considering the organization landed Joe Burrow just last year, the AFC North squad will likely be in the market for a player that can help out their burgeoning star.

For former Bengals Hall-of-Famer Anthony Muñoz, the choice is obvious: Penei Sewell.

Muñoz has at least one thing in common to the Oregon offensive tackle, considering he dominated as a member of the Bengals offensive line for over a decade. He made nine All-Pro First Teams during his time in Cincinnati and retired as one of the best to ever play the position.

Now, he clearly thinks that the Bengals have an opportunity to get another generational talent on the offensive line in Sewell.

“I think if my name was Joe Burrow, I’d be pretty happy,” Muñoz said on drafting the Oregon offensive tackle, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Sewell has consistently been one of the top-two rated offensive lineman, alongside Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater. The Oregon star, who checked in at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds at his Pro Day has tons of upside and told interested NFL teams last week that “nobody” can do what he does.

“Just go put on the tape,” Sewell said earlier this week, via the Detroit Free Press. “Everybody just go ahead and watch what I do. Nobody can do what I do in this draft in the offensive tackle room. So I bring something totally different to the table and I think people notice that. People know that. But again, people will say whatever they want to say. All I have to say is put on the tape and watch me work.”

The Bengals will be on the clock exactly three weeks from today on April 29.