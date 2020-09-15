Baker Mayfield Reacts To What He’s Seen From Joe Burrow

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has another quarterback to worry about out of the AFC North. Joe Burrow made his rookie debut last Sunday.

As if the AFC North wasn’t already tough enough, the division now features Mayfield, Burrow, Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson. It may just end up being the best quarterback division in all of football.

After losing their season-opener in blowout fashion, the Cleveland Browns are facing plenty of pressure considering what’s ahead this week. Mayfield will face off with Burrow in an AFC North Division showdown on Thursday Night Football.

If Cleveland can’t beat the Bengals, Mayfield’s seat will turn from warm to burning hot. The Browns quarterback is well-aware of what Burrow brings to the table after watching him compete last season in college.

“From the games I saw him [Burrow] play last year, very decisive, gets the ball out, gives his guys a chance,” Mayfield said regarding Burrow. “Real smooth. Looks like a field general back there.

Hopefully the Browns defense has as much respect for Joe Burrow as Baker Mayfield does. Knowing Burrow’s competitiveness, there’s no doubt this Thursday’s game means plenty to him.

If Burrow can beat Mayfield early in the 2020 season, he’ll already have a leg up on the former Oklahoma quarterback.

Burrow and the Bengals take on Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns this week on Thursday Night Football.