New Team Reportedly Interested In Former Bengals Andy Dalton

Earlier this week, the Cincinnati Bengals finally made a decision on quarterback Andy Dalton – releasing their former starting QB.

Now that Dalton is a free agent, several teams have reportedly expressed interest in the former second-round pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots were mentioned as possible landing spots.

However, the Patriots appear ready to roll with former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham under center. The Jaguars remain very much in the hunt, according to multiple reports.

The latest news suggest the Jaguars could have some competition for Dalton. According to a report from NFL insider Rich Cimini, the New York Jets expressed interest in Dalton.

“The Jets have some level of interest in former Bengals QB Andy Dalton, a source said. At this point, it has been characterized as due diligence,” Cimini said on Twitter.

Cimini suggested the Jets are interested in Dalton as a primary backup for starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

New York doesn’t have much starting experience in the quarterback room outside of Darnold. The team drafted former FIU standout James Morgan in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Jets fell apart without Darnold in the starting lineup last season. Adding Dalton would make sure the team has an experienced backup, should Darnold miss any time.