Bengals Announce 2 Additions To Team's Ring Of Honor

The Cincinnati Bengals will add two new members to their Ring of Honor this year.

On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that offensive tackle Willie Anderson and wide receiver Isaac Curtis will be added to the Ring of Honor.

Anderson was with the Bengals from 1996-2007, earning All-Pro honors several times.

Curtis, meanwhile, was on the Bengals from 1973-1984. He finished his career with 416 catches for 7,101 yards and 53 touchdowns.

"These are two of our finest all-time players," Bengals president Mike Brown said, via the team's official website. "Willie was as good a right offensive tackle as you could draw up. He had it all — strength, movement and attitude. Isaac had incredible speed along with great hands. This is evidence for how our fans felt about Isaac during his career. They knew he was special. The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor."

Last season, quarterback Ken Anderson, founder/head coach Paul Brown, offensive tackle Anthony Munoz and cornerback Ken Riley were inducted to the team's Ring of Honor.

The Bengals will honor Anderson and Curtis at halftime of their Sept. 29 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.