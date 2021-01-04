It’s officially the NFL’s annual Black Monday and two head coaches, Doug Marrone and Adam Gase, have already been axed. But after going 4-11-1 in his second year at the helm, will Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor be joining them?

By the looks of things, Taylor is safe to go into another season at least. Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement today, giving a vote of confidence to his embattled head coach.

Brown praised Taylor for being a “bright, energetic head coach” and cited injuries as a big reason the team struggled. He said he is proud of the team for “fighting hard through adversity” and looks forward to next season.

Here is the official statement:

“Our fans wanted a fresh new direction two years ago, and that is what we aimed to do in hiring a bright, energetic head coach in Zac Taylor. We remain bullish on the foundation Zac is building, and we look forward to next year giving our fans the winning results we all want. In Zac’s two years, we have added many new starters and contributors through the draft, we have invested heavily in free agency, and we have acquired a talented young quarterback with a bright future. “This season we faced challenges with injuries at key positions and missed opportunities. I am proud of our football team for fighting hard through adversity. That adversity and hard work will help us next season. We’ll enter the offseason looking to shore up our weaknesses and amplify the strengths of our talented young core. We are not discouraged, but instead feel motivated and confident that next year will reap the benefits of the work that has been done to date. We must capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. Next year we will earn our stripes.”

Zac Taylor has had a rough first two seasons in Cincinnati to say the least. His team was a league-worst 2-14 in 2019, which earned them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That pick was used to draft Joe Burrow, who was on pace to shatter the NFL rookie passing records before suffering a catastrophic leg injury in the middle of the season.

Taylor is now 6-25-1 as a head coach and coming off the second-worst two-year stretch in franchise history.

While Mike Brown showed an abundance of patience with Taylor’s predecessor, Marvin Lewis, he may not be as generous with Taylor if the Bengals don’t rebound in 2021.

What will Zac Taylor’s record be with the Bengals next season?