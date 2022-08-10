Bengals Announce Decision On Joe Burrow For First Preseason Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals delivers a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will sit out the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Moments ago, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow's status for their first preseason game of the year.

Two weeks ago, Burrow had his appendix removed. He has been showing signs of progress, but there's no reason to rush him for a preseason game.

The Bengals haven't put a timeline on Burrow's return to the starting lineup, but Taylor said the former No. 1 pick is doing just fine.

"I think what you see is what you get," Taylor said, via ESPN. "He looks good to me. He's starting to get better every single day. Again, I don't want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it's been encouraging."

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan made similar comments, telling reporters, "He's getting back to full strength sooner than later here, hopefully."

Cincinnati will need Burrow at full strength if it wants to make a Super Bowl run this season, that's for sure.