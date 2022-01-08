Bengals Announce Official Decision On QB Joe Burrow For Season Finale

Joe Burrow has already announced that he will not start in the Cincinnati Bengals’ regular-season finale. That being said, the latest update on his status is quite interesting.

The Bengals announced on Saturday that Burrow will not travel with the rest of the team to Cleveland for Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle DJ Reader will also stay behind in Cincinnati.

Perhaps the Bengals are letting Burrow stay in Cincinnati for the weekend so he can receive treatment on his sore knee.

During the final drive of last weekend’s game between the Bengals and Chiefs, it was evident that Burrow was not at 100 percent.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and DT DJ Reader will not travel to Cleveland for Sunday's game against the Browns, the team announced. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 8, 2022

Earlier this week, Burrow said he’s healthy enough to play if needed. On the flip side, he also stated that a week of rest would allow him to heal up in time for the Bengals’ playoff game next weekend.

“Any time you can get a little break at this point in the season … bodies are starting to wear down a little bit,” Burrow said. “Rest me this week so I can get back to full strength running around the way I need to be the first round of the playoffs.”

Burrow has been so sensational in recent weeks that Cincinnati shouldn’t worry about whether or not he can handle the pressure that comes with the playoffs. The former No. 1 overall pick has 971 passing yards and eight touchdowns in the past two games.

With Burrow out for this Sunday’s game, the Bengals will start Brandon Allen at quarterback.