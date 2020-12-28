Bengals Announce Official Decision On RB Joe Mixon

Anyone clinging to the hope that Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon would return this season can officially put that idea to rest.

The Bengals announced Monday that Mixon’s season is over. The fourth-year pro will not return against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

Mixon has been out since Week 6 with a lingering foot issue. As the season wore on, it appeared increasingly unlikely he would be back at any point.

Certainly, it makes no sense to play Mixon this weekend in a game that means nothing to Cincinnati.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon is now out for the year. Officially. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

In six games this fall, Mixon rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 138 yards and another score.

Much of his damage was done in a Week 4 win over Jacksonville. That afternoon, Mixon rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and added six receptions for 30 yards and another touchdown.

Mixon signed a four-year contract extension just before the 2020 season. For now, he’s locked in with the Bengals through 2024.