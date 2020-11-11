Bengals Announce They’ve Claimed Former First Round Pick

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons released former first-round pick Takk McKinley. Roughly 48 hours later, the UCLA product found a new home.

McKinley was cut by the Falcons shortly after he aired his grievances on social media. He made it pretty clear that he wanted to be traded prior to last week’s deadline.

“The Atlanta Falcons turned down a second round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year,” McKinley wrote on Twitter. “The same Atlanta Falcons turned down a fifth and sixth round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”

Atlanta didn’t receive any compensation in return for McKinley, but it makes sense to get rid of a disgruntled player who was going to be a free agent this offseason anyway.

So, where will McKinley continue his NFL career? It turns out he’ll spend the rest of the 2020 season on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tikk-Takk-Toe We've acquired DE @Takk McKinley on waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 11, 2020

McKinley was evidently a hot commodity since he was claimed on waivers.

During his tenure with the Falcons, McKinley had 76 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Cincinnati recently traded Carlos Dunlap to Seattle in exchange for B.J. Finley and a seventh-round draft pick. Perhaps the Bengals will put McKinley right where Dunlap used to be on the depth chart.