Bengals Announced Series Of Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals locked up their first AFC North division title in seven years over the weekend with a miraculous victory over the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. They’ll now eye their first playoff win in over three decades after a Week 18 tilt with the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, the Bengals may have to close out the regular season with a depleted roster.

Cincinnati announced a number additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, which included four starters. Safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain all landed on the list this afternoon, putting their status for this weekend in jeopardy.

Linebacker Akeem Davis Gaither, who’s currently on injured reserve with a foot injury, was also placed on the list Tuesday.

In addition to the Covid-related roster moves, the Bengals signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Cincinnati also moved tight end Mason Schreck to the practice squad/injured list with an ankle injury.

We've made the following roster moves:

– Placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins & G Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

– Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

– Placed TE Mason Schreck on the Practice Squad/Injured list. — xz – Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 4, 2022

It’s quite the busy transaction day for the Bengals, especially when the AFC North champs still have something to play for this Sunday. Cincinnati has an outside chance at earning the No. 1 seed in the conference, but would need a lot of help from other teams.

The Bengals (10-6) currently sit in third in the AFC standings. To jump up to No. 1, Cincinnati would need a win over the Browns on Sunday and losses from the Tennessee Titans (@Texans), the Kansas City Chiefs (@Broncos), as well as a New England Patriots loss or tie (@Dolphins).

The Bengals could also clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage with losses from the Titans and the Chiefs, as well as a Buffalo Bills win (vs. Jets).

Cincinnati can’t control how the other playoff competitors play this weekend, but will have a strong chance to pick up an 11th win on Sunday against the Browns.