Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, a fan favorite, stayed out on the field to enjoy the halftime show. A video of him enjoying the performance went viral during the game.

Video: Evan McPherson having the time of his life.pic.twitter.com/N4eH8JG8xw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

Apparently, McPherson’s decision didn’t sit well with the Bengals. In fact, Cincinnati special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons called it a “sore subject,” per Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

Wow. Who would have thought McPherson’s decision would have ruffled so many feathers within the Bengals’ organization?

There’s two arguments to be had here. One is that McPherson should have been with his team in the locker room to show solidarity. But, as fans have pointed out, McPherson is such a good kicker because of his ability to stay calm under pressure, especially as a rookie. Staying to enjoy the halftime show probably calmed whatever nerves he may have had.

