Bengals Appear To Be Locking In Their Decision At No. 1

In the past 15 years, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft has been traded prior to Draft Day only once. With the Cincinnati Bengals currently holding that pick, it’s reasonable to wonder what it might take to convince them to move it the way the Titans did in 2016.

But based on the latest reports, it doesn’t look like that pick will change hands.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bengals have every intention on keeping the No. 1 overall pick. They are assumed to be holding it in order to draft LSU QB Joe Burrow, filling their pressing need at the position.

Via ESPN:

Cincinnati plans to stay right where it is, according to sources, and presumably fill the biggest need on its roster — quarterback. The Bengals, in the opinion of many, cannot pass on a potential franchise quarterback in Burrow, whose father already has said his son has no qualms about going to Cincinnati.

This is the fourth time in franchise history that the Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick.

In 1994 they passed over Marshall Faulk to take DT Dan Wilkinson, who spent just four years in Cincinnati.

Then in 1995 they traded up with the Carolina Panthers and drafted RB Ki-Jana Carter, who later became one of the most infamous draft busts in NFL history.

Cincinnati got the No. 1 overall pick again in 2003, and used it to draft QB Carson Palmer, who became a star for the Bengals in his eight years with the team.

17 years later, the Bengals have a chance to draft another Heisman Trophy winning QB coming off a Heisman and a national championship.

Is Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals already set in stone?