Bengals Are Believed To Be Targeting 1 Player In First Round

A season ago, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase put up historic numbers en route to leading the LSU Tigers to a championship. Could a Burrow-Chase reunion soon materialize with the Cincinnati Bengals?

The Bengals are in a prime position in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. They’ll select fifth overall. The four teams ahead of Cincinnati – the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons – are all likely to select a quarterback. That means the Bengals will have their choice of the top non-quarterback prospects.

Some have speculated Cincinnati will select one of the top tackle prospects, like Oregon’s Penei Sewell or Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is hearing otherwise.

The NFL insider reported the Philadelphia Eagles moved back from pick No. 6 to No. 12 in a trade with the Miami Dolphins because they’re under the belief the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting Chase.

“The Eagles worked exclusively with the Dolphins, and Roseman had to keep the trade under wraps in the two-plus weeks in between to allow for the bang-bang nature of how it eventually would go down. And with the Eagles believing there is a pretty good chance the Bengals will take LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase at five (we mentioned in our mock this week that that Joe Burrow has given Cincinnati’s brass a glowing recommendation),” Breer said, via SI.com.

A Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase reunion? Sign us up.

The two were electric during their time with the LSU Tigers. With such a strong connection, it’s easy to understand why the Bengals would like to pair the two together, once again.

Of course, tackle is probably a bigger priority for Cincinnati, which needs to keep Burrow off the turf for years to come. Chase, being the riskier pick with immense upside, is tempting to pass down, though.