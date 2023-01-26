Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.

Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant for Thursday's practice. That has some fans concerned about his status for the AFC Championship Game.

Hurst's official status for Sunday's game will be announced in the next 24 hours.

Hurst finished the 2022 regular season with 52 receptions for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

In the event Hurst can't play this Sunday, the Bengals would either start Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi at tight end.

Regardless of Hurst's status, Cincinnati's passing game is expected to run primarily through Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Veteran wideout Tyler Boyd should receive a few targets as well.

The Bengals and Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.