Bengals Are Reportedly Cutting Notable NFL Wide Receiver

NFL teams have until mid-August to trim down their rosters to 80, but some teams like the Cincinnati Bengals are getting a jumpstart on that.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are set to cut receiver Moritz Bohringer this week. The 26-year-old receiver from Germany was first the international player to be an NFL Draft pick without playing college football.

Bohringer grew up playing soccer, but became enamored with football as a teenager watching Adrian Peterson. He got his first taste of professional football in the German Football League, playing for the Crailsheim Titans and Schwabisch Hall Unicorns.

In 16 GFL games Bohringer recorded 59 receptions for 1,232 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a kick returner, he added another 14 returns for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Seeking a way to make his NFL dream come true, he attended the FAU pro day in 2016 and put up some solid numbers. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash with a 39″ vertical leap and a 10-foot-11 broad jump.

Bohringer’s NFL dream appeared to come true when he was drafted in the sixth round, 180th overall, by the Vikings. He did not make the final 53-man roster that year, and was relegated to the practice squad.

But despite being a versatile threat in his native Germany, Bohringer struggled to hack it in the NFL. In four seasons between the Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings, he never saw the field.

Hopefully Bohringer can find a team where he can really stick.