Bengals Are Reportedly Trading Former Star DE Carlos Dunlap

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals told defensive end Carlos Dunlap to stay home so the team could work out a trade. It clearly didn’t take the front office very long to find a suitor for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Dunlap hasn’t seen much playing time this year, which eventually led to him arguing with Cincinnati’s coaching staff over his role. And yet, the talented defensive end still had 18 tackles and a sack in limited action.

Although things just weren’t working out with the Bengals anymore, Dunlap should thrive in his new situation. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Cincinnati traded Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle hasn’t generated much pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, so adding Dunlap should elevate Pete Carroll’s defense down the stretch.

During the 2019 season, Dunlap had 63 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in a full-time role. He still has plenty of gas left in the tank at 31 years old.

Bengals traded DE Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks, source tells ESPN. Will be official after 4 pm. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

Cincinnati, meanwhile, will reportedly receive a draft pick and a player in return for Dunlap. However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport doesn’t have the specifics yet regarding who Seattle is shipping out.

This deal includes a player and a pick, not just a pick. https://t.co/lTd0JyV9TY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

Dunlap won’t be allowed to play for the Seahawks this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, but he should be ready to go next Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

With the trade deadline approaching fairly soon, there’s a good chance we’ll see more deals made over the next six days.