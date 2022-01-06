Bengals Backup Quarterback Shares Text From Joe Burrow

Zac Taylor has little to no incentive to play Joe Burrow this Sunday in the Bengals‘ regular-season finale. So he won’t.

The Cincinnati Bengals plan to start Burrow’s backup, Brandon Allen, vs. the Cleveland Browns. Taylor had planned to call Allen to inform him of the opportunity, but Burrow beat him to the punch.

Burrow sent Allen a text to tell him he’s going to start on Sunday.

“Tag, you’re in,” Burrow said in a text to Allen.

The most Joe Burrow thing I’ve ever head. #Bengals backup QB Brandon Allen says Joe Burrow texted him on Tuesday and leaked the news before Zac Taylor called him and texted him to say: “Tag, you’re in.” And that’s how Allen found out he was the starting QB — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 6, 2022

Classic Joe Burrow right there. Brandon Allen will get his opportunity this Sunday vs. the Browns.

What a season it’s been for Burrow and the Bengals. It’s not over, either.

Cincinnati is the AFC North champion. The Bengals maneuvered a tough division to win it outright with a 10-6 record. The division title means the world to Burrow, who grew up in the state of Ohio.

“This means more because I’m from Ohio. I know the history of the Bengals … they’ve done a great job building this team,” Burrow said.

The second-year quarterback out of LSU will be watching Sunday’s regular-season finale from the sideline while Brandon Allen leads the offense.

The Bengals are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC Playoff picture behind Tennessee and Kansas City. They’re one spot ahead of Buffalo.