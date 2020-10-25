Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is fed up. That was the case before today’s game, and it is clearly still the case after it.

Dunlap has already asked the Bengals to trade him after they reduced his role. The other day, he posted the team’s defensive end rotations on Instagram, saying he “doesn’t have time” for the situation he’s been placed in.

Well, this afternoon, Dunlap upped the ante. Following a 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns in which he recorded only one QB hit and no other stats, Dunlap listed his home for sale on Twitter.

“~6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer,” he wrote. “Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!”

~6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished! — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) October 25, 2020

On one hand, this is pretty hilarious. On the other, it is sad to think Carlos Dunlap’s time in Cincinnati is ending like this.

We’re talking about a guy who has been with the organization since 2010 and has made a couple of Pro Bowls in that time. All good things must come to an end though.

Simply put, the Bengals either need to find a trade suitor for Dunlap quickly or just cut him. It’s not worth having this type of problem around, particularly as the team continues to lose and build for the future.