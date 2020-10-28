The Spun

The ongoing situation between the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive end Carlos Dunlap appears to be coming to a head.

Dunlap has been expressing his frustrations with the team publicly of late. He’s not happy about his reduced role, and went so far as to put his home up for sale following Sunday’s game.

Dunlap wants to be traded, and it looks like he’s close to getting his wish. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals told their longtime defensive lineman to stay home today as the team continues trade talks.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini confirmed Rapoport’s report, citing a source saying that things have gotten “a little crazy” between the team and Dunlap.

Dunlap has been with the Bengals since 2010 and has made a pair of Pro Bowls in that time. From 2014-18, he never missed a game.

Last season, Dunlap recorded 63 tackles and nine sacks, showing he can still be a contributor. There are definitely a couple of contending teams–Seattle and Tennessee immediately come to mind–that could use him in their defensive line rotation for the rest of the season.

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 3.


