Bengals Coach Denies Idea Joe Burrow Is Pushing For 1 Player

It’s widely expected that the first four picks in the 2021 NFL Draft will be all quarterbacks. That leaves the Cincinnati Bengals and their No. 5 pick with the option to take the best player available.

But ahead of the draft, the Bengals want to get rid of the notion that QB Joe Burrow is pushing for one player in particular. That player is LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s former teammate and arguably the top receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a report for Pro Football Network, Trey Wingo revealed a text he received from a Bengals coach dismissing that notion. The message from the coach said that while Burrow offers input into his former LSU teammates that are entering the draft, he is leaving decision-making to the coaches and scouts.

“You’ve heard a lot this week about Joe Burrow potentially lobbying for Ja’Marr Chase,” Wingo said. “I can tell you that I got a text today from a member of the Bengals coaching staff that said, ‘I’ve seen that out there. Not sure where that came from. That’s not Joe, that’s not how he is at all. He gives us great intel on LSU guys but is respectful of his role as a player and ours as coaches and scouts.’”

With Joe Burrow as his quarterback, Ja’Marr Chase put up video game numbers as a sophomore in 2019. He had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns as LSU went 15-0 and won the national title.

Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but did not lose his status as one of the nation’s top receivers.

But there’s another player that the Bengals are believed to have their eyes on: Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Burrow was sacked 32 times during his rookie season and ended it on injured reserve. As a result, the Bengals absolutely have to prioritize protecting him.

Sewell is the consensus top offensive tackle in the draft. It’s easy to connect the dots.

If getting Burrow the protection he needs means keeping him from a reunion with Ja’Marr Chase, it’s a sacrifice the Bengals may have to make.