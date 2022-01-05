Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase put the rest of the NFL on notice this past weekend, hauling in 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Although it would make some sense for the Bengals to rest Chase in Week 18, it sounds like there’s a legit chance he’ll suit up to face the Browns this Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Chase will “potentially” play this weekend.

With the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year up for grabs, the Bengals might allow Chase to play just so he can cement his status as the front-runner for the award.

“I think he’s certainly earned it,” said Taylor when discussing Chase’s chances of being named Offensive Rookie of the Year. “If he wins it, it would be the least surprising thing in the world.”

Chase already owns the all-time rookie record with 1,429 receiving yards. He broke the record in Week 17, surpassing former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson.

The Bengals have a tough decision to make on Chase in the coming days. It would be great to see him put on another show before the regular season ends, but there’s some risk involved considering the postseason is just around the corner.

A final decision on Chase should be made by this Friday.