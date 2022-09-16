Bengals Coach Has Promising News On Wide Receiver Tee Higgins

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Fortunately, it sounds like he's trending in the right direction.

A few days ago, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins was making "good progress" in his recovery.

"He’s making good progress through the protocol,” Taylor said Wednesday, via Bengals Wire. “I can’t 100 percent predict [if he’s going to play] today, I just know he’s cleared the hurdles so far that he needs to clear.”

On Friday afternoon, Taylor provided a new update on Higgins. He told reporters that he's encouraged for Higgins' availability this weekend.

Higgins had two receptions for 27 yards in Cincinnati's season opener.

Of course, the Bengals would love to have Higgins on the field for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The former second-round pick from Clemson is a game-changer.

In the unfortunate event that Higgins is unable to go, the Bengals' passing game will lean on Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Hayden Hurst and Joe Mixon.

The Bengals will release Higgins' status for Week 2 in the coming hours.