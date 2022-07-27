Bengals Coach Offers Update On Joe Burrow After Appendectomy

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy on Tuesday, putting a damper on the beginning of the Bengals' 2022 training camp.

Thankfully, Burrow came out of the procedure doing well, as expected. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the third-year quarterback is expected to be released from the hospital today.

When he'll be able to return is to be determined.

Unless Burrow is in a lot of pain or discomfort, we wouldn't expect him to be sideline for too much longer. It sounds like his surgery went without complications.

Considering he led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years in his second pro season, it is worth wondering what Burrow can do for an encore in 2022.

Cincinnati is in good hands with him as its franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.