Bengals Coach Opens Up About The Andy Dalton Situation

Andy Dalton has been a serviceable quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals for many years now, but all signs are pointing to his time as the starter coming to an end this offseason. Every analyst believes the franchise will select Joe Burrow in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Many people around the league thought Cincinnati would ship Dalton out of town when the offseason began. However, it’s April and he still remains on the roster.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recently spoke to Elise Jesse of WLWT about Dalton’s status with the team. It turns out that Cincinnati hasn’t ruled out trading or keeping him.

“Every option is on the table out there,” Taylor told Jesse. “We’re trying to put ourselves in the best position to make sure we’re prepared for next season and we have the best assets we can have. We think the world of Andy, obviously. It’s just kind of a weekly process for us. Right now, he’s a part of our team and respected leader on our team.”

Had a great chat with #Bengals Head Coach, Zac Taylor today. The answer on Dalton and the challenges of evaluating draft picks without pro days. pic.twitter.com/0KGYTzVYGf — Elise Jesse (@Elise_JesseWLWT) April 6, 2020

This past season, Dalton had 3,494 yards and 16 touchdowns. He didn’t start the entire season, though, as the Bengals gave Ryan Finley a chance late in the year.

If the Bengals actually put Dalton on the block, there might not be that many suitors. Most teams that needed help at quarterback filled that hole earlier this offseason.

Do you think Cincinnati should keep Dalton to mentor Burrow, or ship him to the highest bidder?