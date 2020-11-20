The Bengals have a good chance at securing their third win of the season this weekend when they take on the Washington Football Team. But it appears they’ll have to do so without Joe Mixon on the field.

Mixon suffered a foot injury in Week 6 when Cincinnati took on the Indianapolis Colts. It was supposed to be a minor injury that held him out just a week later. It’s now been four weeks, and that could grown to five after hearing the latest news.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Friday Mixon will not play this weekend. It appears the star back’s foot injury is worse than previously believed. To make matters worse, Mixon hasn’t even practiced since suffering the foot injury in Week 6.

Foot injuries are trick, especially for running backs and receivers. It appears Mixon’s injury will keep him out for at least another week as he attempts to work his way back to the gridiron.

Zac Taylor’s latest announcement regarding Joe Mixon isn’t all too surprising considering Mixon didn’t even practice all week. But it’s obviously concerning it’s taking the Bengals running back so long to return.

Backup Giovani Bernard will get the start this weekend, as he has in Mixon’s absence. Bernard is more than capable of carrying a hefty workload. He’ll likely receive plenty of carries taking on a struggling Washington Football Team run defense.

The Bengals take on Washington this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.