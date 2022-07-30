Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Asked When Joe Burrow Will Return

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A few days ago, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery to remove his appendix. As a result, he has been unable to practice with his team at training camp.

Following this Saturday's practice, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked if there's a timetable for Burrow's return.

Taylor's answer wasn't very clear, but there's currently no reason to believe Burrow will miss any upcoming games.

"I don’t have any timetable," Taylor said, via Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway. "We're just trying to give him some privacy. I’m sure he’ll be back in when he’s ready."

Burrow was great in just his second NFL season, throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. He elevated his game in the playoffs, leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

If the Bengals are going to have another magical season, they'll need Burrow under center. Fortunately, his surgery shouldn't keep him out of action for too long.

In the meantime, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will take the majority of the reps at quarterback in camp.