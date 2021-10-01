The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Getting Crushed For Curious Decision-Making

Zac Taylor speaking to the media at a Cincinnati Bengals press conference.CINCINNATI, OH - FEBRUARY 05: Zac Taylor speaks to the media after being introduced as the new head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on February 5, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals just played a brutal half of football against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and head coach Zac Taylor is hearing it from critics.

Mostly, Taylor is getting crushed for his decision-making at the end of the half. After Cincinnati held Jacksonville on a goal-line stand with just under a minute remaining, the Bengals took over possession at their own 1-yard line.

Now, maybe you’re thinking this isn’t the time to press the issue. But Cincinnati was trailing 14-0 and they had two timeouts left. They could have used trying any way to get points.

Instead, Taylor’s team had a delay of game penalty and then ran out of the clock. As a result, the third-year head coach became the focus of social media backlash from NFL media and fans.

All of that above is bad news for Taylor? The good news? His team came out after halftime, drove right down the field and scored on a Joe Burrow to C.J. Uzomah touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7.

We’ll see if Cincinnati can keep the pressure on Jacksonville after that strong start to the third quarter. You can watch the game on NFL Network.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.