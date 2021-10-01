Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Getting Crushed For Curious Decision-Making

The Cincinnati Bengals just played a brutal half of football against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and head coach Zac Taylor is hearing it from critics.

Mostly, Taylor is getting crushed for his decision-making at the end of the half. After Cincinnati held Jacksonville on a goal-line stand with just under a minute remaining, the Bengals took over possession at their own 1-yard line.

Now, maybe you’re thinking this isn’t the time to press the issue. But Cincinnati was trailing 14-0 and they had two timeouts left. They could have used trying any way to get points.

Instead, Taylor’s team had a delay of game penalty and then ran out of the clock. As a result, the third-year head coach became the focus of social media backlash from NFL media and fans.

my brain — charles (redzone 3-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 1, 2021

Soft, weak, soul-less playcalling against a bottom-5 defense down two touchdowns in front of your home fans. #Bengals https://t.co/u8gLrYwLwr — Evan Silva (@evansilva) October 1, 2021

A true masterpiece from 8-26-1 Zac Taylor. — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) October 1, 2021

I am offended at Zac Taylor wasting everyone's time with that — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 1, 2021

I don't know what Zac Taylor is doing right now but let's just say it's a good thing he knows Sean McVay — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2021

Zac Taylor at his own 1-yard line pic.twitter.com/zD1jjWNLxX — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 1, 2021

Didn’t expect the head coach that would be dragged on Twitter tonight to be Zac Taylor but it’s always good when Football Twitter can unite behind the same take. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) October 1, 2021

All of that above is bad news for Taylor? The good news? His team came out after halftime, drove right down the field and scored on a Joe Burrow to C.J. Uzomah touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7.

We’ll see if Cincinnati can keep the pressure on Jacksonville after that strong start to the third quarter. You can watch the game on NFL Network.