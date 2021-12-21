Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Has Promising Update On RB Joe Mixon

Although they managed to leave the Mile High City with a victory on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals nearly lost one of their top players to a serious injury. Fortunately, it turns out Joe Mixon’s ankle injury isn’t as severe as fans thought it’d be.

Speaking to the media this Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on Mixon’s status for Week 16.

Taylor admit that Mixon could miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Nonetheless, he still believes the talented running back has a chance to play against the Ravens this weekend.

“He may be limited early in the week but it’s encouraging,” Taylor told reporters, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says RB Joe Mixon has an ankle injury, but definitely not ruling him out against Baltimore. "He may be limited early in the week but it's encouraging." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 20, 2021

If the Bengals are going to defeat the Ravens for a second time this season, they’ll need Mixon at their disposal.

Mixon has been so steady this season, rushing for 1,094 yards and 12 touchdowns on 262 carries. He has also been a factor in the passing game, hauling in 29 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

In the event that Mixon can’t play this Sunday, the Bengals will give the bulk of their carries to Samaje Perine.

The Bengals should know more about Mixon’s status for Week 16 once they wrap up Friday’s practice.