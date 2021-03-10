Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Has Update On RB Joe Mixon

Injuries limited Cincinnati Bengals starting RB Joe Mixon to just six games in 2020. But will he be good to go when Bengals camp opens up this summer?

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered a new update on Mixon that bodes very well for him. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, Taylor said that Mixon has been working out and feeling good in recent days.

“Joe’s good. He’s working out. I know he feels really good right now,” Taylor said.

Mixon had 119 carries for 428 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He added another 21 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Not bad for six games worth of output.

When healthy, Joe Mixon is about as reliable of a running back as the Bengals have had in years. He recorded over 1,400 yards from scrimmage in 2018 and 2019, while contributing 17 touchdowns.

In four seasons with the Bengals, Mixon has 3,359 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns and a 4.1 yards per carry average. As a receiver, he has another 129 receptions for 1,008 yards and five touchdowns.

Clearly the Bengals want Mixon to be at his best in order to get the offense humming. A healthy Joe Mixon would take a ton of pressure off Joe Burrow to make all of the big plays himself.

The Bengals went 4-11-1 in 2020 – their third straight season with 10 or more losses. If they want to be a .500 team in 2021, they need their stars healthy and some improvements on offense.

Will Joe Mixon return to form for Cincinnati in 2021?