Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Offers Update On RB Joe Mixon

A foot injury has kept Bengals star RB Joe Mixon off the field for the last few games. But after the latest status update, it looks like it’ll be three.

On Friday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor downgraded Mixon to “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. That all but ensures that Mixon will not play this week.

Taylor praised Mixon for his readiness to play though. He admitted that keeping him out of practice this week was more precautionary than anything else.

“If you know anything about this guy, he wants to play more than anything,” Taylor said. “Sometimes you have to protect him from himself.”

Mixon was averaging over 71 rushing yards and a career-high 23 receiving yards per game prior to his injury. To date he has 566 yards from scrimmage and four all-purpose touchdowns in six games.

Giovani Bernard has taken over as the starting back in Mixon’s absence. He had his best game of the season last week against the Tennessee Titans, rushing for a season-high 62 yards and recording both a rushing and receiving TD.

Bernard has 24 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns on the season. His four all-purpose touchdowns are his most since 2017.

He should be able to take some of the workload off of QB Joe Burrow, who thrives when he isn’t getting sacked all the time.

Can the Bengals beat the Steelers without Joe Mixon?