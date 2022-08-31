Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Reacts To Brother's Team Signing Former Bengals Player

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals released wide receiver Kendric Pryor. On Wednesday, it was announced that he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ironically enough, Pryor will go from learning under Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to working alongside Taylor's brother, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Let's just say Zac isn't happy about his brother's team claiming Pryor off waivers.

"I just got done yelling at my brother," Taylor told reporters.

Pryor, an undrafted player out of Wisconsin, had an impressive preseason. He finished this August with 13 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars have been very busy this Wednesday, claiming a plethora of players off waivers.

Jacksonville also added former Tennessee Titans defensive back Tyree Gillespie, former San Francisco 49ers running back Jamycal Hasty, former Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson and former Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers.

Even though the Bengals lost Pryor to the Jaguars, they should be just fine at wide receiver with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.