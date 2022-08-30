Bengals Cut Former Ohio State Player In Surprising Move

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Throughout the preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals held a punter competition. On Tuesday, the front office revealed the winner of that battle.

In a surprising turn of events, the Bengals have released Drue Chrisman. That means Kevin Huber will be Cincinnati's starting punter.

Chrisman was a former All-Big Ten punter for Ohio State. He has punted well enough to earn a starting job elsewhere.

In the Bengals' preseason finale, Chrisman had two punts for 107 yards. That's awfully impressive, especially for a young player like him.

Now that Chrisman is on the open market, he could find a new home fairly soon. After all, there aren't 32 punters better than him.

As for Huber, he gets to continue his lengthy run with the Bengals.

Huber has been punting for the Bengals since the 2009 season. Last year, he averaged 46.4 yards per punt.

The Bengals will kick off the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.