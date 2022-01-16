Bengals Defensive Lineman Carted Off After Injury vs. Raiders

A Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman was carted off the field during Saturday’s AFC Playoff game.

Bengals defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was carted off the field during the third quarter. Prior to getting assisted onto the cart, he wasn’t able to put any weight on his right leg.

The obvious concern for the Bengals at the moment is beating the Raiders. If they do, Ogunjobi’s status is going to be of the upmost importance ahead of the next round of playoff games.

This is a pretty significant setback for the Bengals defense.

Cart is already out for Larry Ogunjobi. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 15, 2022

The Bengals have since ruled Ogunjobi out for the rest of the game. The defensive lineman is dealing with a foot injury, according to the team.

Update: DT Larry Ogunjobi has a right foot injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 15, 2022

The Bengals rely plenty of their ferocious four-man front. Ogunjobi plays a vital role in that.

The good news is the entire Bengals defense has kept the Raiders offense in check through almost three quarters. They’ve allowed only 13 points (at the time of writing) to a Raiders team that put up 35 on the Chargers last Sunday night.

Cincinnati will need a bit more out of Joe Burrow and the offense to feel comfortable and pull away with a win.

The Bengals lead the Raiders 23-13 with just a few minutes left in the third quarter. Catch the rest of the action on NBC.