Bengals Fans Are Furious With Zac Taylor’s Play Call

When Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor put his head on the pillow tonight, he’ll be thinking about a few play-calls he might want back.

Late in the fourth quarter trailing 23-20, the Bengals faced a third-and-1 with just over 40 seconds on the clock. Instead of calling a pass play, Taylor opted to call a run.

Running back Samaje Perine was stuffed by Aaron Donald for a half-yard gain and the Bengals were forced to call a timeout. On the very next play, Donald forced an incompletion from Joe Burrow and ended the game.

Bengals fans flocked to Twitter in the immediate aftermath to complain about Taylor’s play-calling.

“I HATE the final sequence by Bengals coach Zac Taylor! You waste 2nd & 1 by taking a shot. 3rd & 1, you have to run the ball- you don’t get it. Then on 4th & 1, you decide to pass against a D Line w/ the best pass rusher this generation & best D tackle in history?!” football analyst Emmanuel Acho said.

I HATE the final sequence by Bengals coach Zac Taylor! You waste 2nd & 1 by taking a shot. 3rd & 1, you have to run the ball- you don’t get it. Then on 4th & 1, you decide to pass against a D Line w/ the best pass rusher this generation & best D tackle in history?! 🤬🤬 #SBLVI — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 14, 2022

“That 3rd and 1 call was just unfathomably bad. To run it there…Zac Taylor should get ripped for that call,” another analyst said.

That 3rd and 1 call was just unfathomably bad. To run it there…Zac Taylor should get ripped for that call — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 14, 2022

Clearly fans don’t agree with the call from Taylor with the game on the line.

In the end, the Rams found a way to win 23-20.