The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bengals Fans Are Furious With Zac Taylor’s Play Call

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on the sidelines.CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

When Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor put his head on the pillow tonight, he’ll be thinking about a few play-calls he might want back.

Late in the fourth quarter trailing 23-20, the Bengals faced a third-and-1 with just over 40 seconds on the clock. Instead of calling a pass play, Taylor opted to call a run.

Running back Samaje Perine was stuffed by Aaron Donald for a half-yard gain and the Bengals were forced to call a timeout. On the very next play, Donald forced an incompletion from Joe Burrow and ended the game.

Bengals fans flocked to Twitter in the immediate aftermath to complain about Taylor’s play-calling.

“I HATE the final sequence by Bengals coach Zac Taylor! You waste 2nd & 1 by taking a shot. 3rd & 1, you have to run the ball- you don’t get it. Then on 4th & 1, you decide to pass against a D Line w/ the best pass rusher this generation & best D tackle in history?!” football analyst Emmanuel Acho said.

“That 3rd and 1 call was just unfathomably bad. To run it there…Zac Taylor should get ripped for that call,” another analyst said.

Clearly fans don’t agree with the call from Taylor with the game on the line.

In the end, the Rams found a way to win 23-20.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.