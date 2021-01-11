Bengals Fans Are Loving Joe Burrow Offseason Video

Joe Burrow’s rookie season didn’t end in ideal fashion.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was having a tremendous first season, but he tore up his knee in a loss to the Washington Football Team. Burrow was forced to miss the final month of the regular season.

Burrow has since undergone surgery and is beginning to rehab. He believes he will be healthy enough to start Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

“I think I’ll be ready,” Burrow told Colin Cowherd last week. “I think I’ll be just fine.”

Burrow is already getting to work for the 2021 season. The Cincinnati Bengals tweeted out a video of Burrow arriving to the team’s facility early on Monday morning.

“Look who’s clocking in…” the Bengals tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, Bengals fans are loving this video.

Cincinnati fans are thrilled to see Burrow working so early in the offseason. They are also pumped to see Burrow walking without a noticeable limp.

“Is absolutely unreal that he is walking so fluently without a brace or crutches. Guys like Burrow and Saquon are just built differently,” one fan tweeted.

We can’t wait to see Burrow back on the field in 2021.