Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a controversial no-call. During the first quarter of action, the officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was clearly tugging at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey, but the referees didn’t throw a flag.

While an argument can be made that it would’ve been a soft call, Bengals fans are obviously upset that Ramsey wasn’t penalized.

FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless even believes Ramsey got away with one.

“OBVIOUS UNCALLED PASS INTERFERENCE BY JALEN RAMSEY, WHO GRABBED HIGGINS AND YANKED HIM BACK INTO RANGE TO BREAK THAT UP. COME UP, REFS. THIS IS THE SUPER BOWL. THAT WAS A PRESEASON BLUNDER,” Bayless tweeted.

The Bengals had to settle for a field goal on that drive. If Ramsey was called for holding, the Bengals would’ve had an additional three attempts to punch it in for a touchdown.

Los Angeles currently leads 13-3 over Cincinnati.

