Bengals Fans Are Going Crazy Over Joe Burrow’s Performance Today

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The love Cincinnati Bengals fans have for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow continues to grow on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a difficult season for Burrow and the Bengals. That isn’t too surprising, considering the team had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Still, it’s been tough to watch Burrow play behind a shaky offensive line, taking a number of big hits.

Things are different on Sunday afternoon, though.

Cincinnati is leading Indianapolis, 14-0, and the Bengals are on the verge of adding another score. Burrow has been sensational so far. The former LSU Tigers star is 6 for 10 for 153 yards. Most importantly, he has not been sacked yet.

The highlight of the day so far came on this 67-yard strike from Burrow to rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins. It doesn’t get much better than this if you’re a Bengals fan:

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee summed up how everyone is feeling about Burrow right now.

“Is Joe Burrow the greatest football player to ever touch a football?? People are asking… he is currently DOMINATING the Colts,” he tweeted.

That’s probably a stretch, but Bengals fans are clearly extremely optimistic about the future thanks to Burrow.

And they deserve to be based on how Burrow has looked so far this season.


