Bengals Fans Had Incredible Response To Joe Burrow’s Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow for the season. The first-year starter out of LSU suffered a gruesome leg injury on Sunday afternoon in Washington. Burrow is believed to have suffered a torn ACL injury.

Burrow announced on social media on Sunday afternoon that he won’t return to the field until 2021.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” the Bengals quarterback tweeted.

In the wake of Burrow’s injury, Bengals fans have done something pretty incredible. Cincinnati fans – and others around the league – have made donations to Burrow’s charity, the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

Cincinnati released a statement on social media.

“Thank you to Who Dey Nation and the fans around the league who have donated to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund in the last day. The outpouring of support for a cause so important to Joe Burrow warms our hearts,” the Bengals announced.

There have been roughly $30,000 in donations made since Burrow’s injury on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow, an Ohio native, spoke about the problems in his hometown during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech last December.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said that night. “There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

Burrow is now trying to make a difference and fans across the NFL are helping him do that.

Well done, everyone.