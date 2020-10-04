Bengals Fans Loving Joe Burrow’s Comment After First Win

Through four games, Joe Burrow has looked the part of a franchise quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Today, he collected his first NFL win.

In the process of beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow threw for 300 yards. The effort was his third-straight game with 300 or more passing yards.

Even with all the rookie quarterbacks exploding onto the scene recently, Burrow accomplished a feat that had never been seen before in NFL history. No other first-year passer reached or eclipsed 300 yards in three-straight games until today.

After the game, Burrow was asked about the milestone. He didn’t seem too impressed by it, and for the Bengals and their fans, that’s a good thing.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on becoming the first rookie QB to throw for 300+ in three straight games: "We got the win. That's all I care about." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 4, 2020

Last season, sans Burrow, the Bengals won only two games. Already, they have half of that total in the first month of the season.

Now, Cincinnati is only 1-2-1 on the season, and no one is expecting them to do much in 2020. However, the future seems bright, and a lot of that is Burrow’s doing.

It seems like the Bengals got a good one in the former Heisman Trophy winner.